Motorists should expect Bay Bridge delays for deck rehab

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland motorists are being told to expect major delays on the Bay Bridge beginning next week as a deck rehabilitation project gets underway.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says in a news release that two-way operations on the westbound span will cease on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in preparation for the Maryland Transportation Authority's $27 million deck rehabilitation project.

The authority had scheduled the work to begin earlier this month, but Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan worked with the contractor to maintain three westbound lanes for commuters and beachgoers through the last weekend of the month. That will help travelers attending events including this weekend's Sunfest celebration in Ocean City.

It's expected to reopen in time for the 2020 summer travel season.