Motorists pursuing damages from Indiana due to I-69 potholes

DALESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of drivers have filed tort claims seeking money from the state of Indiana after their cars were damaged while driving on a 15-mile, pothole-afflicted section of Interstate 69.

The problematic stretch of highway extends between mile markers 219 in Pendleton and 234 in Daleville. Some people making the legal filings say they regularly see drivers replacing tires on the shoulder of that crater-filled section of I-69.

The Star Press reports 40 claimants are pursuing damages for repairs to brake calipers and rotors; rims and wheels; tires; improper wheel alignment; struts, suspension way bars, and other vehicle parts.

The state has 90 days to approve a claim, which is considered denied if it is not confirmed within that period.

