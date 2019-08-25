Motorists advised to take notice with start of school year

The New Milford Police Department and Mayor Pete Bass have issued a reminder to the community about the start of school year.

“Safety of our students getting on or off the bus is a is a priority,” Mayor Bass said. “Please obey the rules and stop for the flashing red lights or face a fine.”

With the start of school, motorists should expect additional traffic, with more busses and cars on the road.

In addition, there will be an increase in pedestrian traffic, with students walking to school or to bus stops.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution on the roadways and use patience as others adjust to new routines in our day to logistically get children to and from school.

Frequent bus stops along the bus routes, thus drivers are warned that they must stop for school buses with red flashing lights.

Motorists must also stop for the bus on both sides of the road, in particular on the four-lane section of Route 7, where there is no barrier.

“I will be deploying officers to watch for school bus violations and those who do not obey the law are subject to a $470 fine,” Chief Cerruto said.

“I encourage parents to speak to their children about their safety to include issues related to traffic safety, such as crossing streets safely,” the chief said. ““I want to see everyone have a safe start to the school year, our goal is the continued safety of our children.”