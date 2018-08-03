Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash on NY expressway

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — State police in western New York say the driver of a motorcycle travelling more than 100 mph has died from injuries sustained in a crash.

Officials say a trooper spotted two motorcyclists driving at high speeds on Route 400 in East Aurora late Thursday night. The trooper then pulled out to attempt a traffic stop on the motorcyclists.

Police say 29-year-old Nathan Knab, of Lancaster, attempted to exit the expressway and lost control of his motorcycle, crashing into a guard rail and getting thrown from the vehicle. Knab was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Troopers say they have not identified the other motorcyclist.