Motorcyclist charged with negligent homicide in crash

ANDOVER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist involved in a crash that killed his passenger has been charged with negligent homicide, New Hampshire State Police said.

Dennis Boucher, 42, of Hooksett, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve on Route 4 in Andover on Sunday night and lost control of his motorcycle, police said in a news release. Both he and Tonya Boucher, 41, were thrown from motorcycle and she suffered fatal injuries.

Dennis Boucher suffered what appeared to be life-threatening injuries and was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was arrested and charged there.

It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.