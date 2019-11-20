Mother, young son found dead in car found in Missouri pond

ROXANA, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman and her young son were found dead inside a vehicle that drove into a pond in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the victims were inside a car submerged in about 10 feet of water near Roxana.

Madison County sheriff’s Lit. Brian Koberna said the vehicle with the two people dead inside was pulled from the water early Wednesday.

The two people’s names have not been released.

Koberna said the boy was a grade schooler and that he and his mother lived in the area. He said it is unclear why the vehicle went into the pond.

Roxana is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

