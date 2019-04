Mother-son dance set at Maxx

The New Milford Youth Agency will hold a mother-son dance for students in kindergarten through eighth grade May 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Maxx on Railroad Street.

The event will include pictures, dancing, music and a cash kitchen.

The cost is $20 per mother and free for sons. To purchase tickets, call 860-210-2030.