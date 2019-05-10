Mother's Day weekend 'cease-fire' begins in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 72-hour "Cease-Fire" Mother's Day weekend is beginning in Baltimore.

Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence is partnering with students at Liberty Elementary School, Baltimore Ceasefire and the Kevin L. Cooper Foundation on Friday to create a peace quilt.

The event is part of the larger Baltimore Ceasefire weekend. The initiative's goal is for the city to go for three days without a shooting, stabbing or any other kind of violence.

Last year, the city recorded more than 300 homicides for the fourth straight year.