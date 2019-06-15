Mother, daughter found dead, man shot, in NY apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a mother and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead in their Bronx apartment alongside a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say they were called to the Belmont neighborhood on Saturday afternoon by a family member.

The wounded 32-year-old man was carried out on a stretcher to a local hospital. Police say he's in critical condition. The Daily News reports that the man was suicidal and believed to have suffocated his wife and child.

The medical examiner is to determine the mother and daughter's cause of death, since police say there were no outward signs of trauma.

Authorities are investigating and did not release any names or other details.