Mother accused of taking, selling nude photos of daughters

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A woman in western Pennsylvania is accused of taking nude photos of her young daughters and sending them to a man who, in some cases, paid for them, police said.

Police on Thursday charged the woman, the children's father and the man who received and bought the photos.

The girls are between 11 and 13 years old, police said.

The mother was charged with conspiracy to commit sexual abuse/photographing or filming sexual acts and other counts. The father was charged with child endangerment because authorities said he had knowledge his children were being photographed.

Police decided not to release the names of the parents in order to protect the identities of their daughters, who have been placed into the custody of child welfare officials.

Police charged David Bates, 60, of Ellwood City, with six counts of conspiracy to commit sexual abuse of children/photographing or filming sexual acts, six counts of solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children/photographing or filming sexual acts and six counts of sexual abuse of children/child pornography. It could not be determined if he had retained a lawyer.