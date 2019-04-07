Mother, 3-year-old son hurt in attack by pit bull terriers

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son suffered major injuries when they were mauled by a group of pit bull terriers they were looking after, the East Bay Times reports .

Police said that at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, officers used pepper spray and had to physically separate the dogs from the woman and child.

In a statement to the East Bay Times, police said the child was treated for multiple dog bites "to his face, upper torso, and extremities," and was listed in stable condition. Police said the mother was bitten in her head and arms, and was also listed in stable condition.