BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in two cities along the Arizona-Nevada border say small, moth-like insects that thrive along the river are becoming a nuisance.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning a series of water reductions from a dam on the Colorado River to dry out caddisfly eggs and larvae to reduce the population. Birds and bats also are likely to feed on the flies, the agency said.