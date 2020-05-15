Most of Virginia begins gradual reopening amid coronavirus

Zumba Gold instructor, Stacey Zebrowski, center, leads a class at the Shady Grove YMCA Friday May 15, 2020, in Glen Allen, Gov. Ralph Northam instituted a phase one reopening of certain portions of the state Friday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After two months of being largely shutdown amid the coronavirus, most of Virginia is beginning the first phase of a gradual reopening plan put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Nonessential businesses across the state reopened Friday under modified restrictions set in place by the governor. Retail stores are reopening with limited capacity, but indoor gyms remain closed, beaches were still off limits to sunbathers and restaurants were prohibited from indoor dine-in service.

And there's a large asterisk accompanying Virginia's reopening, as northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County were all granted two-week delays after elected leaders there expressed concern it was too early to open amid the coronavirus outbreak. Altogether, that accounts for about a third of the state's total population.

In places that were open, people expressed joy at regaining some type of normalcy.

Stacey Zebrowski, a Zumba instructor at a YMCA in Henrico County, led morning classes on a soccer field. She wore a mask and class participants kept far apart from each other. While far different from her normal classes, Zebrowski said it felt “fantastic” to be back teaching again.

“People were sincerely happy to be back," said said. "You could just see the joy in their eyes.”

But people in parts of the state that remained closed expressed frustration.

“You can tell from some of the government leaders’ comments that there’s not an appreciation or respect for businesses,” said Tom Houck, who runs the nonprofit Top of the Podium wrestling center in Sterling, a youth training center in northern Virginia.

Next month begins the summer camp season, which is critically important to maintaining the facility’s revenue stream, Houck said. He has instituted a 30-point plan to improve safety at the camps, from enhanced disinfection to modifying the content of camps to reduce heavy exertion and keep kids paired up with the same sparring partner. He thinks families should be trusted to make an informed decision about whether they want to participate.

Northam said he’s basing his decision to reopen on positive trends in key metrics related to the virus’s spread, like hospital readiness and testing capacity. He's stressed repeatedly that the process will be slow.

Beauty parlors and barber shops will be by appointment and will be able to operate only if both employees and customers wear masks. Entertainment venues, like theme parks and bowling alleys, will stay closed.

Northam has been criticized by black lawmakers for reopening too soon and by Republicans who said he has not moved quickly enough like some other states.

