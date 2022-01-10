Most U.S. adults with diabetes aren't managing the risks for heart disease

Most people who have Type 2 diabetes in the U.S. aren't managing risk factors for heart disease, according to a new analysis aimed at guiding doctors and patients on the latest methods to help.
Fewer than 1 in 5 adults with Type 2 diabetes who are not diagnosed with heart disease have healthy levels for blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol and don't smoke, said Dr. Joshua J. Joseph, assistant professor of medicine in the division of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus.