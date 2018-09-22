Mosquitoes test negative for viruses as season winds down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Environmental officials in Rhode Island say the number of mosquitoes is dwindling and the latest samples tested negative for both West Nile and Eastern equine encephalitis.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that 107 mosquito samples from 27 traps set earlier this month tested negative.

This season, 10 mosquito samples from seven Rhode Island communities tested positive for West Nile and four tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis.

The state's mosquito abatement coordinator, Alan Gettman, says the numbers naturally dwindle as temperatures cool, but the risk of being bitten remains high.

He says it's prudent to take steps to avoid being bitten until the first hard frost, which typically occurs in October.

The state says that traps set next week will be the last tested this year.