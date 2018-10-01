Morris celebrates 105th birthday

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass shares a moment with Morris after presenting her with a proclamation celebrating her birthday. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass shares a moment with Morris after presenting her with a proclamation celebrating her birthday. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons  which she blew up  for a balloon drop for Morris parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16, 2018. At Morris first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved ones life with stories, fellowship and cake. In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone. The following day, on Morris actual birthday, another party was held with additional family members. The party included a joyful round of Happy Birthday sung by family, friends, staff and center residents. Above, Morris is greeted warmly be her granddaughter, Shae Noone-Stumpf of New Preston Sept. 15. less Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

proof Rose, Deborah Yesterday, 1:05 PMPhotos, NewMilford Label: Default - 60 day delete (2 months) Expires: 11/18/2018 12:05 PM Rose, Deborah Yesterday, 10:55 AM Nm092818lzhelenmorris 005 Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons  which she blew up  for a balloon drop for Morris parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16, 2018. At Morris first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved ones life with stories, fellowship and cake. In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone. The following day, on Morris actual birthday, another party was held with additional family members. The party included a joyful round of Happy Birthday sung by family, friends, staff and center residents. Above, Mayor Pete Bass shares a moment with Morris after presenting her with the proclamation. 006 Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons  which she blew up  for a balloon drop for Morris parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16, 2018. At Morris first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved ones life with stories, fellowship and cake. In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone. The f less proof Rose, Deborah Yesterday, 1:05 PMPhotos, NewMilford Label: Default - 60 day delete (2 months) Expires: 11/18/2018 12:05 PM Rose, Deborah Yesterday, 10:55 AM Nm092818lzhelenmorris 005 Spectrum/Helen Morris, ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

proof Rose, Deborah Yesterday, 1:05 PMPhotos, NewMilford Label: Default - 60 day delete (2 months) Expires: 11/18/2018 12:05 PM Rose, Deborah Yesterday, 10:55 AM Nm092818lzhelenmorris 005 Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons  which she blew up  for a balloon drop for Morris parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16, 2018. At Morris first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved ones life with stories, fellowship and cake. In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone. The following day, on Morris actual birthday, another party was held with additional family members. The party included a joyful round of Happy Birthday sung by family, friends, staff and center residents. Above, Mayor Pete Bass shares a moment with Morris after presenting her with the proclamation. 006 Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons  which she blew up  for a balloon drop for Morris parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16, 2018. At Morris first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved ones life with stories, fellowship and cake. In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone. The f less proof Rose, Deborah Yesterday, 1:05 PMPhotos, NewMilford Label: Default - 60 day delete (2 months) Expires: 11/18/2018 12:05 PM Rose, Deborah Yesterday, 10:55 AM Nm092818lzhelenmorris 005 Spectrum/Helen Morris, ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Celebrating Helen Morris’ birthday Sept. 15 are, from left to right, in front, are Helen Morris and her great-grandson, Declan McCarthy; second row, great-grandson William McCarthy, great-granddaughter Avery McCarthy; third row, niece Irma LeLievre, granddaughter Shea Noone-Stumpf, daughter Patty McCarthy, great-granddaughter Mallory Noone, niece Allyssa LeLievre, and friend Kathy Silvertsen; and in back, grandson Tyler McCarthy, granddaughter-in-law Bettina McCarthy, niece Jennifer LeLievre and nephew Robert LeLievre. less Celebrating Helen Morris’ birthday Sept. 15 are, from left to right, in front, are Helen Morris and her great-grandson, Declan McCarthy; second row, great-grandson William McCarthy, great-granddaughter Avery ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons  which she blew up  for a balloon drop for Morris parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16, 2018. At Morris first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved ones life with stories, fellowship and cake. In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone. The following day, on Morris actual birthday, another party was held with additional family members. The party included a joyful round of Happy Birthday sung by family, friends, staff and center residents. Above, Morris sons, Randy Morris, left, and Glenn Morris, express their love for their mother with a kiss. Courtesy of Kathleen Horvath less Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons  which she blew up  for a balloon drop for Morris parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16, 2018. At Morris first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved ones life with stories, fellowship and cake. In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone. The following day, on Morris actual birthday, another party was held with additional family members. The party included a joyful round of Happy Birthday sung by family, friends, staff and center residents. Above, Morris flashes a smile celebrating her 105th birthday. Courtesy of Kathleen Horvath less Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons  which she blew up  for a balloon drop for Morris parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16, 2018. At Morris first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved ones life with stories, fellowship and cake. In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone. The following day, on Morris actual birthday, another party was held with additional family members. The party included a joyful round of Happy Birthday sung by family, friends, staff and center residents. Above, Morris admires the 105 balloons collected in the centers dining hall during her Sept. 16 party. Courtesy of Kathleen Horvath less Spectrum/Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday. Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation CNA Tabitha Williams congratulates Helen Morris on her 105 years of life. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation CNA Tabitha Williams congratulates Helen Morris on her 105 years of life. Photo: Courtesy Of Kathleen Horvath

Helen Morris was treated to a second party, on her birthday. Joining her above are,from left to right, Morris’ son Randy, grandson Brandon Ross, grandson-in-law and granddaughter John and Julie Ross, grandson Devin Ross and son Glenn Morris, surround Morris with love. less Helen Morris was treated to a second party, on her birthday. Joining her above are,from left to right, Morris’ son Randy, grandson Brandon Ross, grandson-in-law and granddaughter John and Julie Ross, grandson ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Kathleen Horvath

















Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Morris celebrates 105th birthday 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday.

Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris’ time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons for a balloon drop for Morris’ parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16.

At Morris’ first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved one’s life with stories, fellowship and cake.

In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone.

The following day, on Morris’ actual birthday, another party was held with additional family members.

The party included a joyful round of “Happy Birthday” sung by family, friends, staff and center residents.

To round out the festivities, Candlewood Valley Health & Rehab nurse Jessica Visokay was able to secure an official statement from Governor Dannel P. Malloy, recognizing Morris for her birthday.

Morris, one of six children, was born and raised in Vermont. She taught all eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse.

In 1944, she married James Morris, to whom she was wed for 40-plus years.

She moved to New Milford around 1950 and worked for George Wells’ chicken farm for many years before working in the lab at Nestle’s, from which she retired.

In her prime, Morris loved to bowl, play cards, knit afghans, and play bingo and slots at the casino.

She is a past volunteer for New Milford Hospital and the New Milford Public Schools lunch program.

Morris has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.