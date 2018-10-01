  • New Milford Mayor Pete Bass shares a moment with Morris after presenting her with a proclamation celebrating her birthday. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Helen Morris, a resident at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, was recently treated to multiple celebrations for her 105th birthday.

Tabitha Williams, CNA, has formed a special bond during Morris’ time at the center, thus she coordinated a collection among CVHR staff to raise funds to purchase 105 balloons for a balloon drop for Morris’ parties the weekend of Sept. 15-16.

At Morris’ first party Sept. 15, numerous family members gathered to celebrate their loved one’s life with stories, fellowship and cake.

In addition, a family member played the bagpipes for her and New Milford Mayor Pete presented Morris with a proclamation honoring her for the milestone.

The following day, on Morris’ actual birthday, another party was held with additional family members.

The party included a joyful round of “Happy Birthday” sung by family, friends, staff and center residents.

To round out the festivities, Candlewood Valley Health & Rehab nurse Jessica Visokay was able to secure an official statement from Governor Dannel P. Malloy, recognizing Morris for her birthday.

Morris, one of six children, was born and raised in Vermont. She taught all eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse.

In 1944, she married James Morris, to whom she was wed for 40-plus years.

She moved to New Milford around 1950 and worked for George Wells’ chicken farm for many years before working in the lab at Nestle’s, from which she retired.

In her prime, Morris loved to bowl, play cards, knit afghans, and play bingo and slots at the casino.

She is a past volunteer for New Milford Hospital and the New Milford Public Schools lunch program.

Morris has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.