Mormon man who protested youth interviews loses appeal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Mormon man recently kicked out of the Mormon faith after he led a campaign criticizing the church's practice of allowing closed-door, one-on-one interviews of youth by lay leaders has lost his appeal.

Sam Young said on his blog that he was told on Sunday by a church leader at his congregation in Houston, Texas. Young says the leader declined to give him the formal denial letter from the top leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins says the way Young was informed is consistent with the appeal process.

Young was excommunicated in September after he and his supporters argued the youth interviews lead to inappropriate conversations about sex.

Mormon leaders they are an important way for bishops to get to know youth better and determine their obedience to God.