More than 700 wreaths placed at cemetery

Spectrum/A Remembering Our Veterans wreath ceremony was held Dec. 14, 2019 at Center Cemetery in New Milford. The event, held in conjunction with the Wreaths Across America program, wreaths were placed on all veterans' graves. Heading the program is Gold Star mother Jean Mariano, whose son, Jason D. Lewis, was a U.S. Navy Seal who died July 6, 2007, in Iraq. He is buried in Center Cemetery. Since Christmas 2007, Mariano and her organization have tried to provide a wreath for every veteran buried in the cemetery. Above, Gordon Hultz of New Milford leads a crowd of attendees along the drive to the main flagpole. less Spectrum/A Remembering Our Veterans wreath ceremony was held Dec. 14, 2019 at Center Cemetery in New Milford. The event, held in conjunction with the Wreaths Across America program, wreaths were placed on all ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close More than 700 wreaths placed at cemetery 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

The light rain that fell last Saturday morning mirrored the solemn message of the day.

More than 700 wreaths were placed at veterans’ graves during the annual Remembering Our Veterans wreath ceremony at Center Cemetery in town.

The event, held in conjunction with Wreaths Across America, was one of two wreath offerings that day.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Roger Sherman Chapter held its ceremony at St. Francis Cemetery on Fort Hill.

DAR members placed twenty individual wreaths and seven ceremonial wreaths.

“We do this to go beyond ourselves,” said Gold Star mother Jean Mariano of why she first organized the Center Cemetery event in 2007. “To think of other people, like my son who died in war, or those who came home and lived a wonderful life and then passed.”

Mariano’s son, Jason D. Lewis, was a U.S. Navy Seal who died July 6, 2007, in Iraq. He is buried in Center Cemetery.

Veterans, Boy Scouts, volunteers, and representatives of Connecticut Cruise News — many carrying flags — listened thoughtfully as Mariano expressed her appreciation to those who support the program and volunteer their time to place wreaths at the graves.

She stated how moved she is when she receives a check from individuals who cite the reason for their gift: because their loved one once served.

This year, more than enough funds were raised to supply wreaths for Center Cemetery, as well as a few in neighboring towns.