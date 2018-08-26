More state troopers on I-80 in 2 states through Labor Day

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State troopers in California and Nevada are joining forces to step up enforcement next week along more than 600 miles (965 kilometers) of U.S. Interstate 80 from San Francisco to the Nevada-Utah line.

The Interstate 80 Initiative scheduled to run from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3 is aimed at reducing distracted and reckless driving through the Labor Day weekend.

It's in conjunction with several events that attract tens of thousands of people to northern Nevada, including the Burning Man counter-culture festival in the desert 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Reno and the Nugget Rib Cook-Off in Sparks.

Motorists should expect to see an increased number of state troopers on the interstate in both California and Nevada.