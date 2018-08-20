More smoky skies from fire that closed Seattle area highway

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a major brush fire that shut down a Washington state highway may be exacerbating the level of unhealthy air polluting the Seattle region.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says that though there is less smoke Monday morning, the south Seattle area is still seeing unhealthy amounts of smoke that may be due to a Sunday evening fire that started near Kent but inched toward Highway 18.

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority said no one was hurt in the fire but the smoke had caused such visibility issues that the Washington State Patrol shut down the two west-bound lanes for a period of time.

The air agency is warning even healthy adults to avoid walking or exercising outside in King and Pierce counties today.