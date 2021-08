PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Protesters turned out Wednesday in a large suburban Detroit county, a day after officials said masks would be required in schools, the latest local mandate linked to rising COVID-19 cases.

On the other side of Michigan, more than 100 parents and kids showed up Tuesday night in Ottawa County, equally upset with a recent mask order for students through 6th grade. They held signs that said, “Our Kids Our Choice” and “Parents Know Best!”