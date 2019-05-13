More people dying in Wisconsin, but elderly living longer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More people are dying in Wisconsin, but the state's growing elderly population is living longer.

Those are two findings of the annual death report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The latest report released Monday looks at deaths in 2017.

It found that deaths were up 15 percent compared with a decade ago. But the death rate for people age 65 and older decreased by 10 percent since 2007.

The top three causes of death in 2017 were heart disease, cancer and unintentional injury.

Overall, the rate of deaths from cancer and heart disease both declined. But deaths from falls were up 3 percent and poisonings were up 13 percent.

Poisoning accounts for 30 percent of all unintentional injuries, second only to falls at 42 percent.