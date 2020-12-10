More of route between Phoenix, Las Vegas widened to 4 lanes

WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — Another stretch of the highway that's the principal driving route between Phoenix and Las Vegas is now a divided four-lane highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the upgrade that widens 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) of U.S. 93 north of Wikieup will increase safety and traffic capacity along the heavily traveled corridor.

According to ADOT, the latest widening project began in early 2019 and cost $35 million.

The department said the project connects two previously widened sections and means that fewer than 40 miles (64 kilometers) of the 200-mile (322-kilometer) route between Wickenburg and the Nevada state line have yet to be widened.

Wickenburg is 54 miles (87 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix, and the Nevada-Arizona border along U.S. 93 is 37 driving miles (60 kilometers) east of Las Vegas.