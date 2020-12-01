More hunters afield, more deer taken in Wisconsin this fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More Wisconsin hunters took to the field this fall, and they brought home more deer during the just-completed gun season.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that deer licenses of all kinds were up 3.5% from the same time last year, with female hunters remaining the fastest-growing demographic — up 12% from last year.

The state said hunters registered 188,712 deer during the nine-day gun deer hunt. That was up almost 16 percent statewide.

The DNR said hunters fared better in southern farmland zones compared to some northern forest zones.

The state reported nine gun-related injuries and one death during the gun season.