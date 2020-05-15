Suit seeks release of federal detainees as virus spreads

A customer picks up an order of household goods from a shop's walk up window Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Providence, R.I. Non-essential businesses are reopening under Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to gradually lift some restrictions imposed to slow the outbreak. Face masks are now required for anyone in a public place and bars, salons and gyms remain closed while restaurants remain limited to take out and delivery.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a class action lawsuit Friday seeking the release of dozens of detainees at a federal lockup where it says the virus is spreading “uncontrollably.”

The number of detainees who have tested positive for the virus has more than doubled in recent days at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls from 15 to 38, the civil rights group’s Rhode Island chapter said. Ten staff members have also tested positive.

The lockup can hold as many as 770 inmates, but it's not clear how many are currently held there. Detainees include those in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The ACLU argues in its suit filed in federal court in Providence that it’s not possible for detainees to follow social distancing guidelines because they’re in cells that measure 5 feet by 9 feet.

“The alarming news is that COVID-19 is spreading uncontrollably at the Wyatt,” lawyer Deborah Gonzalez said in a written statement.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “done too little to protect the detainees entrusted to their care, and our state government has not stepped in to help,” she added. “The immigrants being held there should not be subject to a death sentence.”

John Mohan, a spokesman for ICE’s New England office, declined to comment on the lawsuit or on the severity of the outbreak.

But ICE, he said, has taken steps to limit transmission of the virus and is “actively working with state and local health partners to determine if any detainee requires additional testing or monitoring to combat the spread of the virus.”

Three ICE detainees with serious medical conditions were already released after a prior ACLU lawsuit.

Christopher Hunter, a spokesman for Wyatt, also declined to comment on the suit, but similarly noted that the publicly owned but privately operated lockup has taken steps to stop the spread of the disease.

STATE SPENDING

Rhode Island has spent roughly $176 million on coronavirus-related expenses, much of it for personal protective equipment and ventilators, according to an update from the legislature’s House Finance Committee released late Thursday.

Much of the spending could be eligible for federal reimbursement because President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Rhode Island, according to the report.

The state has been awarded nearly $2 billion in federal funds to help respond to the pandemic, including $1.25 billion from the federal virus relief act.

NEW CASES

Eleven more people have died from the coronavirus and more than 200 more have tested positive, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

That brings the state’s total deaths from the virus to roughly 480 and its total cases to more than 12,000.

Associated Press reporter Mark Pratt in Boston contributed to this report.