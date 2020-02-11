More assisted living facilities pop up as baby boomers age

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Resting on her rollator walker inside a spacious, modern-styled model room at the new Branches of Framingham, Ronni Felicetti smiled in satisfaction.

“The people here are so nice - it’s hard to believe,” she said.

Felicetti was among the first residents to move into Branches, a new assisted living and memory care community at 518 Pleasant St. owned by Waltham-based Benchmark Senior Living LLC. For five years, she stayed at another assisted living facility until an “incident” occurred in September, according to her son-in-law, Tom Grinnell. That resulted in a weeklong hospitalization, followed by rehabilitation for several weeks.

Then, another “incident” happened, he said.

“It just wasn’t a good fit – they weren’t able to provide her with the level of care we were looking for,” said Felicetti’s daughter, Beth Grinnell, of her mom’s previous residence.

“We were looking for someone who would give more assistance,” said Tom Grinnell. Felicetti briefly stayed at Branches of Marlborough, which opened in November and is also owned by Benchmark, and officials there called the Grinnells daily to provide daily updates. She then moved to the new Branches facility in Framingham, where her daughter and son-in-law live.

“That’s what we were looking for – they’re truly concerned about her well-being,” Tom Grinnell said.

He said assisted living – as opposed to living on one’s own with a home aid or going to a nursing home - offers Felicetti the additional care she needs for daily activities, such as showering and taking her medication, while allowing her the freedom and independence she craves.

“It’s like a cruise ship on land,” said Beth Grinnell, noting the “elegance and classiness” of the modern-styled facility, its living rooms warmed by fireplaces and gourmet chefs preparing steamed oysters and homemade cannolis at the facility’s grand opening on Thursday night.

But Branches of Framingham is hardly an anomaly. In just the last five years, four other similar facilities have opened in the MetroWest area, including in Milford, said Massachusetts Assisted Living Association President Brian Doherty. That’s not counting Artisan at Hudson, a luxury rental community self-defined as “retirement living re-imagined” that is opening this spring in Hudson.

According to a list of 263 assisted living facilities on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website, there are 21 operating in MetroWest, with seven more in Milford, Franklin, Wrentham and Hopedale. That means more than 10% of all Massachusetts assisted living facilities are in either MetroWest or Greater Milford.

That concentration is likely due to the region’s relatively high per-capita income. While less expensive than nursing homes, assisted living facilities are hardly cheap.

According to SeniorLiving.org, the average monthly price to reside in a Massachusetts-based assisted living facility is $5,463. That’s well above the national average of about $4,000, according to a recent report by the National Center for Assisted Living.

Furthermore, whereas nursing homes draw middle-class and lower-income residents, much of the costs are paid by Medicare or Medicaid. Residents at assisted living facilities pay out of pocket.

Nevertheless, Alyson Smith, director of community relations at the Branches and a member of the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce, said there is “definitely a swing in the industry toward assisted living because it’s more of a social model compared to a medical model,” citing the presence of four other assisted living facilities in Framingham alone.

“It’s not just about your medical well-being – it’s about your mental and spiritual well-being,” she said.

Doherty called Massachusetts a “hub for assisted living,” saying the Bay State is home to many national and regional management companies, including Benchmark, Epoch Senior Living, Five Star Quality Care Inc. and LCB Senior Living, LLC.

“Assisted living has been a fast-growing alternative for older adults in continuing of care and has grown to have a direct and indirect economic impact of about $5 billion in the commonwealth,” said Doherty. He said assisted living facilities have created more than 37,000 jobs in the state and delivered $218 million in state and local tax revenue, citing a study from the state Assisted Living Association.

“The reason that assisted living is an attractive option is because you often have meals provided, along with things like activities, programs and common areas, and you don’t have to be responsible for cleaning and provisions,” said Doherty, adding that such facilities also provide residents with “dignity, freedom and flexibility.”

By 2030, 21% of Massachusetts residents will be 65 years or older, said Doherty. In 2010, only about 14% of the population was of that age.

The average age of a Massachusetts assisted living facility resident is 87, he said. He has seen an increase in needs relating to memory care, with about 25% of those living at an assisted living facility in the state requiring this specialized care.

As more of these facilities crop up in MetroWest and beyond, Doherty said it reflects “sustainable growth,” noting a consistent trend for more affordable facilities and middle-income earners.

He pointed to facilities like Carmel Terrance in Framingham, which has been operating for more than 25 years, as an example of this sustainability.

“They’ve been around for a long time, but they have 86 out of their 89 units occupied today,” he said.

“There’s an increased need (for new facilities) for sure, with all the baby boomers retiring,” said Carol Arnold, a communications representative for Branches. In the last year and a half, Branches has opened six new facilities, she said. The Framingham location - located next to Northside Meadows, an over 55 community - is its 62nd community to open and 31st in Massachusetts, said Benchmark founder, Chairman and CEO Tom Grape.

Before Framingham, its most recent opening was the Marlborough facility in November, said Arnold.

Nursing homes, which typically provide a higher level of care to those who require extensive help and have limited mobility, have been closing in the last few years, said Grape, who also serves on Gov. Charlie Baker’s council to address aging in Massachusetts. He blamed most of the closings on cuts in federal funding for those facilities, which are also typically more expensive than assisted care facilities, but may benefit those with low incomes if a majority of their stay is paid for by Medicare or Medicaid.

Activists have argued that Massachusetts underfunds nursing homes and other related long-term care industries, with low wages contributing to a significant workforce shortage. Thirty-two nursing homes have closed in the past two years, and the Massachusetts Senior Care Association warns that another 95 may face the same fate.

Supporters are pushing a potential ballot question updating the rates at which the state would pay nursing homes — a $272 million proposal — that will go before voters in November if the Elder Affairs Committee does not act.

