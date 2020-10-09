More Vermont schools are moving to more in-person learning

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say the continued low prevalence of the coronavirus in the state is allowing more of the state’s schools to move to more in-person learning.

During the Friday virus briefing, Education Secretary Daniel French said that while there have been a handful of cases reported in Vermont schools, there have been no cases of the virus being transmitted in Vermont schools.

As an example of one districts opening up he cited the Mill River Unified School District, which is made up of the towns of Shrewsbury, Tinmouth and Wallingford and will be resuming in-person learning later this month. Since school resumed last month, the district had been fully remote.

“I think things are starting to feel more normal in our districts because of all the hard work people put in to the preparations over the summer,” French said. “They’ve planned well and they are now feeling more comfortable operating their schools in these conditions.”

He says a survey is being done to know how other schools are responding. He expects to have the results of that survey by next Friday.

“Even with a vaccine, however, I expect our schools will be operating with these necessary precautions for some time, if not for the remainder of the school year,” he said.

He said he expected guidance for winter sports would come out by the end of the month. He said he was not optimistic about finding a way to resume wrestling this winter, but officials are still looking for ways to allow basketball and hockey.

___

ORCHARD OUTBREAK

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the virus outbreak of migrant apple pickers at the Champlain Orchards in Shoreham is continuing to be monitored.

He said the 28 workers who tested positive are in isolation and none of the workers are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. He says there is no threat to the community.

The workers are currently being housed at the orchard, but if needed the state will be ready to provide alternative housing, Levine said.

___

NUMBERS

On Friday, the Vermont Health Department reported eight new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Of the new cases, three were in Windsor County, two were in Chittenden County, and one each in Rutland, Bennington and Addison counties.

No COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Vermont hospitals.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Vermont remains at 58. The state of Vermont has not had a COVID-19 fatality in more than two months.