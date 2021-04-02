More Raleigh-to-Richmond Amtrak runs proposed in Biden plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — More direct train service between Raleigh and Richmond and passenger service to Asheville and Wilmington are included in Amtrak’s plan for $80 billion in federal funds, proposed as part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan announced this week.

Amtrak, which would receive the money, released its plan for enhanced and new services across the nation, The Charlotte Observer reported. The plan includes the Raleigh-to-Richmond line, as well as new routes to Wilmington and Asheville and new service from Charlotte to Greenville, South Carolina, Atlanta and beyond.