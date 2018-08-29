Nevada candidates step up courting of Asian-American voters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Candidates running for office in Nevada are making a concerted effort to reach out to Nevada's growing Asian-American and Pacific Islander community with the hope that those voters will swing tight races in the battleground state.

Dozens of Republicans and Democrats in east Las Vegas Tuesday night pitched themselves to members of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community and organizations like the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce.

About 9 percent of Nevada's population is solely Asian-American and about 1 percent is solely native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

Derek Uehara, a Las Vegas financial planner who is of Japanese and Chinese descent, says members of his community haven't traditionally been as involved in politics but he's seeing more participation in recent years and events like Tuesday night's bipartisan candidate forum will help encourage people to vote.