More Cubans try dangerous trip to US across Florida Straits
ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press
Aug. 8, 2021
Zuleydis "Zuly" Elledias, left, shows a cellphone photo of her missing husband to a child while her neighbors pose for a group picture holding up cellphone photos of their missing relatives who ventured out in homemade boats in an attempt to reach Florida, in Orlando Nodarse, about 60 kilometers west of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Cuban deportees walk to a COVID-19 control center where they will be quarantined after being handed over to the Cuban authorities at Orozco Bay in Artemisa, Cuba. The US Coast Guard repatriated 18 Cuban nationals that were found at sea attempting to migrate illegally into the United States.
Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration over high prices, food shortages and power outages, while some people also called for a change in the government, in Havana, Cuba. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel for the first time is offering some self-criticism while saying that government shortcomings in handling shortages and other problems played a role in the protests.
A Cuban flag from a Cuban Border Patrol boat flies as the Coast Guard Sentinel-class cutter Charles Sexton arrives to deliver Cuban deportees to the authorities at Orozco Bay in Artemisa, Cuba.
A homemade raft used in an attempt to cross from Cuba to Florida, seized by the Cuban Border Patrol, is moored at the port of Mariel, Cuba.
8 of8
ORLANDO NODARSE, Cuba (AP) — Zuleydis Elledias has gotten up each morning for the past two months hoping for a phone call, a message — any news on the fate of her husband and nephew, who disappeared at sea after the boat they were in capsized as they tried to reach Florida.
Another half dozen families in the small town of Orlando Nodarse, 35 miles (55 kilometers) west of Havana and near the port of Mariel, are living with the same uncertainty.
