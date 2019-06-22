Moratorium urged on use of facial recognition technology

BOSTON (AP) — Legislation that would hit pause on the use of facial recognition technology by police and other public agencies is gaining steam on Beacon Hill, with privacy and civil rights advocates saying the technology is proliferating with little regulation and despite concerns about its reliability.

Bill sponsor Democratic Sen. Cynthia Creem said a moratorium is needed because the pace of technology is too fast for the law and the public to keep up and understand its implications.

Not everyone is ready to back the bill.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, the state's top law enforcement officer, said she hadn't had a chance to review the legislation and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters he's also not ready to support the proposal yet.

The bill faces a long path to Baker's desk.