Mooney joins 2020 Alabama race for US Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State Rep. Arnold Mooney is joining the 2020 race for U.S. Senate.

The Shelby County Republican announced Monday that he is running for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

Congressman Bradley Byrne and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville are already running in the GOP primary.

Mooney wrote on social media that "Alabamians want a conservative and an outsider with a backbone."

Mooney is a second-term legislator. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014.

The Senate primary is March 3, 2020.