Monument-filled, tourist-empty Extremadura is a Spanish gem

CACERES, Spain (AP) — Caceres is a small city in the Spanish region of Extremadura that played a role in two of the world's great empires.

There are ruins from the era when Caceres served as the provincial capital of Rome. The Circus Maximus is so gigantic you can imagine thousands of spectators roaring as chariots sped through. There is also a Roman Theater decorated with exquisite floral elements and veined marble columns.

Centuries later, conquistadores who led Spain's dominion in the Americas returned here to build palaces. The two empires are literally fused in the Augustus-era Temple of Diana. Its huge colonnade frames a porticoed Renaissance palace.

There's also a fortress built by a ninth century emir.

Not only is Caceres filled with monuments, but it's relatively empty of tourists.