Monument-filled, tourist-empty Extremadura is a Spanish gem
Giovanna Dell'orto, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
Image 1of/9
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 9
This October 26, 2017 photo shows the two-thousand-year-old Temple of Diana, one of the best preserved of the Roman monuments that fill Merida, Spain. In a sign of Merida's fusion of great empires, the Roman and the Spanish ones, the temple was incorporated into a porticoed Renaissance palace. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP) less
This October 26, 2017 photo shows the two-thousand-year-old Temple of Diana, one of the best preserved of the Roman monuments that fill Merida, Spain. In a sign of Merida's fusion of great empires, the Roman ... more
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
Image 2 of 9
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows the main square in the tiny mountain hamlet of Guadalupe, in Spain's Extremadura region. In the background is the facade of the Royal Monastery, a massive, fortress-like complex started in the 1300s that became one of the most important centers of pilgrimage through the centuries. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP) less
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows the main square in the tiny mountain hamlet of Guadalupe, in Spain's Extremadura region. In the background is the facade of the Royal Monastery, a massive, fortress-like complex ... more
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
Image 3 of 9
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows the cloister, the shrine and part of the main church in the monastery of Guadalupe in Spain's Extramadura region. For seven centuries, people have flocked to this remote mountain hamlet to honor the Virgin Mary -- a devotion that many of 15th and 16th century explorers from this region brought to the Americas, where Our Lady of Guadalupe remains widely revered. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP) less
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows the cloister, the shrine and part of the main church in the monastery of Guadalupe in Spain's Extramadura region. For seven centuries, people have flocked to this remote mountain ... more
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
Image 4 of 9
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows a view of the Royal Monastery of Guadalupe towering over the tiny mountain hamlet of Guadalupe in Spain's remote Extremadura region. The massive complex, started in the 14th century and housing architectural and artistic gems, inspired a strong devotion to the Virgin Mary that many explorers native to this region brought to the Americas in the 15th and 16th centuries. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP) less
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows a view of the Royal Monastery of Guadalupe towering over the tiny mountain hamlet of Guadalupe in Spain's remote Extremadura region. The massive complex, started in the 14th ... more
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
Image 5 of 9
This Oct. 26, 2017 photo shows the two-millennia-old, half-mile Roman river bridge and, to its right, the Alcazaba (Arab Citadel) in Merida. This town in Spain's Extremadura region was a provincial capital for the Romans, who filled it with private and public monuments, such as the spectacular theater, that can be visited today blissfully free from crowds. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP) less
This Oct. 26, 2017 photo shows the two-millennia-old, half-mile Roman river bridge and, to its right, the Alcazaba (Arab Citadel) in Merida. This town in Spain's Extremadura region was a provincial capital for ... more
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
Image 6 of 9
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows the view from Plaza de San Mateo, one of the highest tiny squares in Caceres, a hilltop town full of slender medieval towers, convents and Renaissance places. It is a highlight of Spain's Extremadura region, halfway between Madrid and Lisbon and wonderfully off the mass tourism trail. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP) less
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows the view from Plaza de San Mateo, one of the highest tiny squares in Caceres, a hilltop town full of slender medieval towers, convents and Renaissance places. It is a highlight of ... more
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
Image 7 of 9
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows the escutcheon on the Casa del Sol, a 16th-century palace in Caceres, a monument-filled hilltop town in Spain's Extremadura region. It is best to visit early or late in the day, as the sun marches across stern yet sumptuous facades, revealing sculpted stone details like this coat of arms featuring the sun itself. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP) less
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows the escutcheon on the Casa del Sol, a 16th-century palace in Caceres, a monument-filled hilltop town in Spain's Extremadura region. It is best to visit early or late in the day, ... more
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
Image 8 of 9
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows Palacio de la Generala, one of the Renaissance palaces in the walled monumental center of Caceres, a perfectly preserved hilltop town in Spain's Extremadura. The region of vast sun-parched landscapes and untouched historical jewels lies halfway between Madrid and Lisbon. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP) less
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows Palacio de la Generala, one of the Renaissance palaces in the walled monumental center of Caceres, a perfectly preserved hilltop town in Spain's Extremadura. The region of vast ... more
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
Image 9 of 9
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows a nun walking into the walled monumental center of Caceres, one of the most monument-filled, tourist-empty cities in Spain. The hilltop town has enough perfectly preserved slender medieval towers and Renaissance palaces to look like a movie set, but still feels real. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP) less
This Oct. 27, 2017 photo shows a nun walking into the walled monumental center of Caceres, one of the most monument-filled, tourist-empty cities in Spain. The hilltop town has enough perfectly preserved slender ... more
Photo: Giovanna Dell'Orto, AP
CACERES, Spain (AP) — Caceres is a small city in the Spanish region of Extremadura that played a role in two of the world's great empires.
There are ruins from the era when Caceres served as the provincial capital of Rome. The Circus Maximus is so gigantic you can imagine thousands of spectators roaring as chariots sped through. There is also a Roman Theater decorated with exquisite floral elements and veined marble columns.
Centuries later, conquistadores who led Spain's dominion in the Americas returned here to build palaces. The two empires are literally fused in the Augustus-era Temple of Diana. Its huge colonnade frames a porticoed Renaissance palace.
There's also a fortress built by a ninth century emir.
Not only is Caceres filled with monuments, but it's relatively empty of tourists.