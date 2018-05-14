Montgomery sets out to plant apple orchard

Peter Montgomery, owner of Montgomery Gardens, LLC in Warren, is planting a 1,800 apple tree orchard.

The heirloom apple orchard will be planted with varieties once commonly found in Connecticut orchards.

The six-acre orchard planting is a three-year project expected to be completed in 2020.

“There is only one opportunity to prepare the orchard grounds where these heirloom trees will grow as long as they are tended,” Montgomery said of why it will take until 2020.

“So, the first step is to test the soil to reveal pH levels and nutrients,” he said. “A custom blend of fertilizer and lime will be spread to correct for imbalances and optimize soil pH levels, tilled, harrowed and planted.”

“With the orchard grounds prepared, turned again and re-planted with a cover crop, it will be ready for the first of two 900-tree plantings,” Montgomery said “Two quadrants planted in 2019 and the remaining two quadrants in 2020.”

Montgomery said the orchard will be capable of producing 72,000 liters of cider at peak production.