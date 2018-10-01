Montgomery featured in magazine

Peter Montgomery, agri-preneur and owner of Montgomery Gardens, LLC, in Warren, will be featured in the October issue of Connecticut Magazine.

The edition will include information about apples and orchards around the state.

Montgomery is known locally for his colorful stories on apple name origins, the apple’s origin in the Tian Shan mountain range in Kazakhstan and 6,000 year journey from Central Asia to the New World.

In the article, Montgomery provides details on how to properly plant and maintain fruit trees, as well as the background and family history associated with the planting of an heirloom orchard at the Litchfield Law School.

In other news, Montgomery will present an EdAdvance class, “A Seminar on Fruit Trees,” Nov. 5 and 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village.