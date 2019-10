Montessori school slates programs

Washington Montessori School will offer two programs in the coming weeks.

They will include “Learning How To Manage Uncomfortable Emotions” with Barrie Birge Oct. 22 at 8:45 a.m. and “The Voyage,” a way to learn about Montessori curriculum, Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Litchfield Road (Route 202) school.

For more information, call 860-868-0551.