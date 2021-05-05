Montana tribe gifts vaccines to neighbors across the border IRIS SAMUELS, Associated Press/Report for America May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 1:10 a.m.
1 of15 In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, Roberta Wagner, foreground, a health clinic administrator for the Blackfeet tribe, prepares COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered to Canadian residents at the Piegan-Carway border crossing near Babb, Mont. The Blackfeet tribe gave out surplus vaccines in April to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, a Blackfeet tribe nurse examines a delivery of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that will be given to Canadian residents at the Piegan-Carway border crossing near Babb, Mont. The Blackfeet tribe gave out surplus vaccines to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, a U.S. Border Patrol agent directs a driver after the passenger received a COVID-19 vaccine from nurses of the Blackfeet tribe at the Piegan-Carway border crossing near Babb, Mont. The Blackfeet tribe in northern Montana gave out surplus vaccines in April to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, Sherry Cross Child and Shane Little Bear, residents of Stand Off, Alberta, recite a prayer ahead of a vaccination clinic held in Montana for Canadian residents at the Piegan-Carway border crossing near Babb, Mont. The Blackfeet tribe gave out surplus vaccines to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, nurses interview patients through their car windows after providing them with COVID-19 vaccines at the Piegan-Carway border crossing after they drove from Canada to Montana to receive excess doses from the Blackfeet tribe, near Babb, Mont. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, Sherry Cross Child and Shane Little Bear, residents of Stand Off, Alberta, recite a prayer ahead of a vaccination clinic held in Montana for Canadian residents at the Piegan-Carway border crossing near Babb, Mont. The Blackfeet tribe gave out surplus vaccines to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, Canadians drive-in at the Piegan-Carway border to receive a COVID-19 from the Blackfeet tribe near Babb, Mont. The Chief Mountain, sacred to the Blackfeet tribe towers, are seen in the background. The Blackfeet tribe gave out surplus vaccines to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021, photo, Blackfeet tribe nurses take a brief break from administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Piegan-Carway U.S. Customs and Border Protection border port of entry between Montana and Canada, near Babb, Mont. The Blackfeet tribe gave out surplus vaccines to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021, photo, cars line up at the Piegan-Carway border crossing between Montana and Canada, near Babb, Mont. The Blackfeet tribe gave out surplus vaccines to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 In this Thursday, April 29, 2021, photo, Sherry Cross Child, a Canadian resident of Stand Off, Alberta, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Piegan-Carway border crossing near Babb, Mont. The Blackfeet tribe in northern Montana gave out surplus vaccines in April to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border. Iris Samuels/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BABB, Mont. (AP) — On a cloudy spring day, hundreds lined up in their cars on the Canadian side of the border crossing that separates Alberta and Montana. They had driven for hours and camped out in their vehicles in hopes of receiving the season’s hottest commodity — a COVID-19 vaccine — from a Native American tribe that was giving out its excess doses.
The Blackfeet tribe in northern Montana provided about 1,000 surplus vaccines last month to its First Nations relatives and others from across the border, in an illustration of the disparity in speed at which the United States and Canada are distributing doses. While more than 30% of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, in Canada that figure is about 3%.