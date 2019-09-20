Montana's health department confirms vaping-related illness

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's health department has confirmed the state's first case of severe lung disease associated with vaping.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services and RiverStone Health in Billings said Friday a Yellowstone County resident in their 30s with a history of vaping nicotine and THC was hospitalized in August and is now recovering.

Nationally, eight deaths from severe pulmonary illness associated with vaping have been confirmed.

Last week the state health department asked residents to consider not using e-cigarettes while the implications are investigated. They said at the time they were investigating possible vaping-related illnesses.

Doctors have said the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury and most patients reported vaping THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Symptoms could include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and fatigue and can worsen over a short period of time.