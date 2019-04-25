Montana residents say bison hunts near Yellowstone unsafe

BEATTIE GULCH, Mont. (AP) — Winter bison hunting just north of Yellowstone National Park has raised safety concerns from residents in Montana's Gardiner Basin area.

Once bison leave Yellowstone in the Gardiner Basin they can be legally killed during two winter seasons by hunters, as well as by tribal hunters with treaty rights. Some tribal hunts extend into April.

The Billings Gazette reports that the problem has been that the areas where hunters have the easiest access to bison is relatively small and not far from residences.

The residents have taken their concerns to the Inter-Agency Bison Management Program, which includes state, federal and tribal officials.

Mike Volesky, chief of operations for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, says there's not an easy solution to the problem.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com