Montana regulator says bad insurance policies being peddled

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's insurance commissioner says a Tennessee man is peddling unauthorized car insurance policies.

Commissioner Matthew Rosendale sent a cease-and-desist letter Thursday to Mervin Graber of Whiteville, Tennessee, after about 20 people bought policies, most of them in the Flathead Valley area.

Rosendale says Graber's Tennessee Christian Mutual Motorist Aid is an unlicensed and unauthorized company, and his policies don't qualify as insurance for Montana drivers.

His letter warns Graver to stop or face fines of up to $25,000 per violation.

Rosendale's counterpart in Michigan sent Graber a cease-and-desist letter for selling policies in that state in 2013. Rosendale spokesman Kyle Schmauch says Graber has sold policies in 18 other states, too.

A phone number listed for Graber at his Tennessee address was disconnected.