Montana rains bring moderate flooding, close roads

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Heavy rains have caused moderate flooding that closed several roads in northern and central Montana.

The Helena Independent Record reports minor flooding in central Augusta. Waters closed nearly 20 miles (32 kilometers) of Highway 287 on Sunday.

To the south, the Dearborn River was expected to crest on Monday after reaching moderate flood stage level.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of Lewis and Clark, Pondera, Glacier and Teton counties in northwestern Montana. Most impacts are expected west of Interstate 15.

To the north, the Blackfeet Indian Reservation issued a flood emergency declaration and set up a Red Cross shelter after the Two Medicine River and several area creeks overflowed their banks on Sunday.

No one evacuated despite water seeping into several homes.