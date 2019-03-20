Montana mine begins removing copper from toxic water

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A western Montana mining project has begun treating the site's toxic water to remove copper.

The Montana Standard reported Tuesday that the water treatment by the Montana Resources mining company is the first step in the Berkeley Pit project at the site about 68 miles (109 kilometers) south of Helena.

Montana Resources officials say about 4 million gallons of water per day will run through concrete "cells" where copper is removed before the water is returned to the pit through pipes.

Company officials say they expect to recover between 75,000 and 100,000 pounds (34,020 and 45,360 kilograms) of copper per month.

Officials say that before the facility can discharge any water into a nearby creek they need to show the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency the liquid will not cause harm.

