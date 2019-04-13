Montana measure proposes study of wolves, grizzlies

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Proposed legislation would study on the economic value and costs of grizzly bears and wolves in Montana and how the animals relate to agriculture, tourism and hunting and trapping.

The Billings Gazette reports that Senate Joint Resolution 7 is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mike Phillips of Bozeman who told the Senate Fish and Game Committee on Thursday that the study was aimed at providing information to the Legislature, not to affect any policy decisions.

But opponents fear the legislation will be used to justify the existence of bears and wolves outside of national parks and wilderness areas.

It's estimated about 1,000 grizzly bears and 900 wolves live in Montana, including Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.

