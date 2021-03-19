Montana lawmakers revisit dress code some call sexist

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers have revived a dress code that drew accusations of sexism when it was first introduced ahead of the 2015 legislative session before being tabled without ever taking effect.
The dress code made a reappearance Thursday in response to a Republican lawmaker’s objection to a male Democrat’s decision not to wear a tie on the House floor, part of an unwritten expectation loosely enforced by lawmakers. Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Legislature are scheduled to discuss the dress code Friday afternoon.