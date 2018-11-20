Montana lawmakers plan for modest state revenue growth

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana legislative panel has adopted a revenue estimate predicting modest growth in tax collections through 2021 that lawmakers will use to write the next two-year budget.

The Revenue and Transportation Interim Committee voted Monday to accept a slightly changed version of the revenue forecast created by the Legislative Fiscal Division.

That estimate predicts state revenue increasing from $2.4 billion this year to about $2.6 billion in 2021.

That means annual revenue growth of between 3 and 4 percent, compared to the state's long-term 4.8 percent growth rate.

Gov. Steve Bullock's Office of Budget and Program Planning released its own estimate that is $46 million less than the legislative division's.

OBPP director Tom Livers says the differences are marginal, but his office's approach is more conservative due to uncertainty of the effects of changes to federal tax policy.