HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a policy into law on how recreational marijuana will be regulated and taxed in the state after more than half of voters approved legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and older last November.

The bill only allows sales in counties that previously vote for legalizing recreational marijuana, Montana Public Radio reported Wednesday. The policy also taxes sales at 20% and outlines where the revenue will go.