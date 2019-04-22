Montana facility's 'chemical restraint' raises questions

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Reports of a 9-year-old Oregon girl being injected with medication to control her behavior in a Montana treatment facility have raised questions about the practice.

The girl, who had been in foster care before being moved to Acadia Montana in Butte six months ago, was injected with Benadryl and other antihistamines to chemically restrain her for misbehavior and was frequently placed in locked seclusion.

The Montana Standard reports the girl was removed from Acadia and taken back to Oregon last week.

Gretchen Hommrich of Acadia Healthcare says medication by injection is only used when necessary for the patient's safety and well-being.

Montana's rules are unclear. State Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesman Jon Ebelt says chemical restraints aren't allowed, but he was unable to point to rules defining and prohibiting the practice.



