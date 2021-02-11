Montana Senate committee hears bills on proposed tax cuts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Gianforte administration is proposing tax cuts it says will help lure more businesses, and jobs, to Montana, in part to take advantage of the work-from-home movement precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Opponents said the potential loss in tax revenue could lead to cuts in education, increased college tuition and fewer infrastructure projects that could make it less likely Montana would attract new businesses or workers. Low-income residents would receive receive little to no benefit from the tax cut, they argued.