Monsignor dies of COVID-19 complications in Jamestown

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Diocese of Fargo says a Catholic church leader has died of coronavirus complications in Jamestown.

Monsignor Jeffrey Wald, pastor of St. James Basilica in Jamestown, St. Mathias Church in Windsor and St. Margaret Mary Church in Buchanan, died Tuesday at a Jamestown hospital, Bishop John Folda said. He was 56.

“Monsignor Wald was a kind shepherd and gifted speaker, a champion for Catholic education, and will be sorely missed by me, his brother priests, his parishioners and the faithful of the diocese who knew and loved him,” said Bishop Folda. “My prayers go out to his family, friends and parishioners at this tragic loss.”

Wald was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Fargo in 1992.

In addition to his most recent parishes, Wald served at parishes in Grand Forks, Fingal, Oriska, Crary, Devils Lake, Starkweather and Fargo, as well as at Cardinal Muench Seminary in Fargo.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Earlier this month, Bishop Folda tested positive for COVID-19, but has since recovered.