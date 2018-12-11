Monitor criticizes juvenile courts, despite end to oversight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Despite the end to federal oversight of a Tennessee county's juvenile justice system, a U.S. Department of Justice monitor says "blatantly unfair" practices persist.

The Commercial Appeal reports monitor Sandra Simkins submitted her report to Shelby County officials Monday, outlining two main areas where the county still doesn't comply with the agreement reached in 2012.

Simkins' report found that the court exerts "inappropriate influence" over defense appointments and that children are transferred to adult criminal court without due process.

The agreement began after an investigation highlighted discrimination against black children, unsafe confinement conditions and failure to provide due process to youth. The DOJ abruptly terminated oversight Oct. 19, following lobbying by Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael and former Mayor Mark Luttrell and over the objections of many Shelby County commissioners.

